[MEDIA ALERT] 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority to be held Virtually

The 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held virtually on June 18th 2020 under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit.

WHAT

69th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

WHO

OECS Heads of Government will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss, inter alia, COVID-19 responses in Health, Education and Agriculture; the reopening of economies; and other key operational matters.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend the Opening Ceremony.

The date and time of the Closing Press Briefing will be shared under a separate cover.

WHEN

The Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Thursday, June 18th 2020 from 10:00 AM on the OECS Facebook Page.

MEDIA CONTACTS

media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter

+1758-285-6250