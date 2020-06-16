Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[MEDIA ALERT] 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority to be held Virtually

[MEDIA ALERT] 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority to be held Virtually

Press Invitation

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — The 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held virtually on June 18th 2020 under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit.

WHAT
69th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

WHO
OECS Heads of Government will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss, inter alia, COVID-19 responses in Health, Education and Agriculture; the reopening of economies; and other key operational matters.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend the Opening Ceremony.

 The date and time of the Closing Press Briefing will be shared under a separate cover. 

WHEN

  • The Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on Thursday, June 18th 2020 from 10:00 AM on the OECS Facebook Page

MEDIA CONTACTS 
media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter
+1758-285-6250 

Economic Development Health International Relations COVID-19
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software