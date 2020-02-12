Browse categories
[MEDIA ALERT] 68th Meeting of the OECS Authority to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis

Press Invitation

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 — The 68th Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held on February 14, 2020 at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne.

WHAT
68th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

WHO
OECS Heads of Government will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss, inter alia, matters on Joint Diplomatic Representation; Financial Sustainability of OECS Institutions; and other key operational matters.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media are invited to attend the Closing Press Briefing.

WHEN

  • The Closing Press Briefing is scheduled to be held directly following the Meeting of the Authority on Friday, February 14th 2020 at the ECCB Headquarters, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. The estimated time is 6:00 - 7:00 PM.

WHERE
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

MEDIA CONTACTS 
media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter
+1758-285-6250 

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
