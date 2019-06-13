[MEDIA ALERT] 67th OECS Authority Meeting to be held in Antigua and Barbuda

The 67th Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held on June 18, 2019 at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne.

WHAT

67th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

WHO

OECS Heads of Government will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commssion to discuss, inter alia, matters on Joint Diplomatic Representation; Regional Approaches to Universal Health Access and Coverage; and the OECS Development Strategy.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media is invited to attend the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Press Briefing.

WHEN

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 16th 2019 from 5:00 PM at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua.

will be held on Sunday, at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua. The Closing Press Briefing is scheduled to be held directly following the Meeting of the Authority on Tuesday, June 18th 2019 at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua. The estimated time is 5:00 PM.

WHERE

Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

MEDIA CONTACTS

media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter

+1758-285-6250