[MEDIA ALERT] 67th OECS Authority Meeting to be held in Antigua and Barbuda

[MEDIA ALERT] 67th OECS Authority Meeting to be held in Antigua and Barbuda

Press Invitation

Thursday, June 13, 2019 — The 67th Meeting of the OECS Authority will be held on June 18, 2019 at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne.

WHAT
67th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

WHO

OECS Heads of Government will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commssion to discuss, inter alia, matters on Joint Diplomatic Representation; Regional Approaches to Universal Health Access and Coverage; and the OECS Development Strategy.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND
The media is invited to attend the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Press Briefing.

WHEN

  • The Opening Ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 16th 2019 from 5:00 PM at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua. 
  • The Closing Press Briefing is scheduled to be held directly following the Meeting of the Authority on Tuesday, June 18th 2019 at the Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua. The estimated time is 5:00 PM.

WHERE
Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa in Deep Bay, St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

MEDIA CONTACTS 
media@oecs.int

Tahira Carter
+1758-285-6250 

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software