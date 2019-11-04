[MEDIA ALERT] 2nd Higher Education Meeting of the OECS

The Second Meeting of Higher Education of the OECS will take place in Saint Lucia on November 5, 2019. In attendance at this meeting will be OECS Ministers of Education and Presidents/ Principals of National Colleges of the OECS. The media are invited to the press briefing scheduled to convene at 4:00 PM at the Harbor Club, Rodney Bay, St Lucia.

WHAT

The meeting will provide the opportunity for policy makers and Heads of OECS National Colleges to:

Engage in constructive dialogue on substantive issues regarding higher education development in the OECS; Agree on policies and strategies to advance the implementation of the specific imperatives relating to higher education in the OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS); Share innovative ideas and successful practices that have contributed to educational development at the national level.

WHO

Participants include:

the Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules

OECS Ministers of Education

Heads of OECS National Colleges

The Education Development Management Unit of the OECS Commission

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The media are invited to the Press Briefing on November 5 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE

The Harbor Club, Saint Lucia.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tevin Shepherd

tevin.shepherd@oecs.int

(758) 451 9716