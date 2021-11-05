Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Major OECS Support for Online Learning On the Way

Major OECS Support for Online Learning On the Way

Regional educators are invited to become OECS iLearn Developers! Registration is now open.

Friday, November 5, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is much closer to the goal of delivering a vast library of high-quality digital instructional resources to educators, parents and students. 

This week, the OECS Education Development Management Unit (EDMU) launched iLearn – a new platform that will provide digital access to the latest in online educational tools. 

Teachers in the OECS have been eagerly submitting applications to contribute to the pool of region-specific and region-wide instructional resources by becoming certified as iLearn Developers. 

To be certified, registrants will take part in 10 hours of training and complete five practical exercises designed to provide teachers with the skills to develop fun and engaging e-learning content that meets research-based standards for quality instruction.

Program Director of the EDMU, Sisera Simon, highlighted the importance of this new programme in light of the demands on teachers and students with the transition to distributed learning, a model that considers the various circumstances of learners for face-to-face and online learning:

“Access to quality resources is of utmost importance to teachers navigating the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development of content that is culturally and contextually relevant is also critical to ensure the continued engagement of students online.

We are calling on all teachers in the OECS to be a part of this exciting educational revolution. We also need data and we ask teachers to share their thoughts and recommendations through the online surveys that we have launched. Certification as an iLearn Developer will provide teachers with the skills for the future and open opportunities for continued development.”

Through the iLearn Developer initiative, more than 300 teachers across the OECS will be selected to develop learning resources. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a stipend and an official certification as an OECS iLearn Developer. 

Registration remains  open for a limited time! Register here: ilearndeveloper.oecs.int.

Education Early Learners Programme
Contact us
Germain Anthony Technical Specialist, Education Development Management Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Germain Anthony Technical Specialist, Education Development Management Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.