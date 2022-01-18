MAC Annouces Dates for St. Patrick's Festival 2022

The Montserrat Arts Council, under the auspices of the Office of the Premier, has scheduled the dates for St. Patrick’s Festival 2022.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the Festival and is slated for March 12th to 19th.

Director of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) Kenneth Silcott, stated “St. Patrick’s Festival has great significance as it relates to Montserrat History. I am looking forward to the planned events, to include the National Honours and Awards Ceremony and The History of St Patrick’s Book Launch, among other activities which will be announced in the coming days.”

MAC’s Head of Planning & Production, Sharlene Lindsey added, “As we continue preparations for the 40th anniversary of St. Patrick’s Festival, we are looking forward to an exciting week filled with both virtual and face-to-face activities.”

The St. Patrick’s Festival calendar of scheduled events is due to be released shortly with great consideration to Public Safety and COVID-19 guidelines.