Listen, Learn, Live: Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments
Join the Caribbean Development Bank's closing seminar for the 51st Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 30!
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has always hosted a youth forum in the form of its VYBZING Programme, which typically culminates at the time of the Bank’s Annual Meeting.
This year CDB will showcase expressions from the youth in a dynamic, multi-faceted seminar featuring spoken word, video presentations and a panel discussion on the innovation imperatives that our young people wish to see.
Join the live online closing seminar of CDB’s 51st Annual Meeting, ‘Listen, Learn, Live - Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments’ on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00am AST.
Youth innovators will share their lived experiences and their journey as innovators. They will provide examples of innovations, discuss the internal and external factors that are enablers and disablers to innovation and make strategic recommendations for revisiting/reshaping formal and non-formal learning environments to build requisite human capital.
Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley will deliver remarks in response to a call for action from the Region's youth which will be featured as part of the programme.
The winners of the Youth Spoken Word Contest will also be featured.
Seminar panellists are:
- Kyle Maloney, Entrepreneur and founder of Tech Beach Retreat, (Trinidad & Tobago)
- Greta Cutulenco - CEO & Co-Founder, Acerta, (Canada)
- Carlton Cummins - CTO & Co-Founder, Aceleron, Ltd, UK (Barbados)
- Bevon Chadel Charles, CEO & Co-Founder, Akata Farms (Grenada)
Moderators
- Dr. Terri-Karelle Reid (Jamaica)
- Raphael Saul (Barbados)
