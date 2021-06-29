Browse categories
Listen, Learn, Live: Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments

Join the Caribbean Development Bank's closing seminar for the 51st Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 30!

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has always hosted a youth forum in the form of its VYBZING Programme, which typically culminates at the time of the Bank’s Annual Meeting.

This year CDB will showcase expressions from the youth in a dynamic, multi-faceted seminar featuring spoken word, video presentations and a panel discussion on the innovation imperatives that our young people wish to see.

Join the live online closing seminar of CDB’s 51st Annual Meeting, ‘Listen, Learn, Live - Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments’ on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00am AST.

Youth innovators will share their lived experiences and their journey as innovators. They will provide examples of innovations, discuss the internal and external factors that are enablers and disablers to innovation and make strategic recommendations for revisiting/reshaping formal and non-formal learning environments to build requisite human capital.

Prime Minister of BarbadosHon. Mia Amor Mottley will deliver remarks in response to a call for action from the Region's youth which will be featured as part of the programme.

The winners of the Youth Spoken Word Contest will also be featured.

Seminar panellists are:

  • Kyle Maloney, Entrepreneur and founder of Tech Beach Retreat, (Trinidad & Tobago)
  • Greta Cutulenco - CEO & Co-Founder, Acerta, (Canada)
  • Carlton Cummins - CTO & Co-Founder, Aceleron, Ltd, UK (Barbados)
  • Bevon Chadel Charles, CEO & Co-Founder, Akata Farms (Grenada)

Moderators

  • Dr. Terri-Karelle Reid (Jamaica)
  • Raphael Saul (Barbados)

This event will be streamed live on CDB’s channels: Facebook and YouTube.

   

About the Caribbean Development Bank:

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution established in 1970 for the purpose of contributing to the harmonious economic growth and development of its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). In addition to the 19 BMCs, CDB’s membership includes four regional non-borrowing members – Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela and five non-regional, non-borrowing members; i.e., Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. CDB’s total assets as at December 31, 2019 stood at US$ 3.59 billion (bn). These include US$2.1 bn of Ordinary Capital Resources and US$1.49 bn of Special Funds Resources. The Bank is rated Aa1 Stable with Moody’s, AA+ Stable with Standard & Poor’s and AA+ Stable with FitchRatings. Read more at caribank.org.

Contact us
Camille Taylor Head, Corporate Communications, Caribbean Development Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Camille Taylor Head, Corporate Communications, Caribbean Development Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
