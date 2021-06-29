Listen, Learn, Live: Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments

Join the Caribbean Development Bank's closing seminar for the 51st Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 30!

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has always hosted a youth forum in the form of its VYBZING Programme, which typically culminates at the time of the Bank’s Annual Meeting.

This year CDB will showcase expressions from the youth in a dynamic, multi-faceted seminar featuring spoken word, video presentations and a panel discussion on the innovation imperatives that our young people wish to see.

Join the live online closing seminar of CDB’s 51st Annual Meeting, ‘Listen, Learn, Live - Youth Insights on Innovation Imperatives and Investments’ on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00am AST.