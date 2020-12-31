Leaders from around the World are Invited to Apply for the SDM 2021 Ambassador Programme

December 2, 2020 - The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is calling outstanding, enthusiastic individuals and leaders from around the world to serve in the capacity of Ambassadors for the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 to contribute to the advancement of the SDM by raising awareness about issues affecting Small Island Development States (SIDS) in your country.

SDM Ambassadors work with the Commission to amplify the global message of the Sustainable Development Movement. They lead from the front lines, expanding their networks; building long term personal and professional partnerships. Applications close December 31, 2020.

About the Sustainable Development Movement Summit:

In 2020, the OECS hosted the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit. The Movement created a space that brought together 10,000+ development partners, global entrepreneurs and leaders, the public sector, civil society, academia and individuals who want to connect in one space to have dialogue and agitate action concerning innovation growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

We reached over 13 Million persons worldwide with messages in 200 plus countries and regions around the world, amassed over 100 partnerships and had our message published in over 200 news articles globally. Scheduled as a conglomerate of events, in its second year, the SDM will focus on the growth and development of SIDS through disruptions, solid innovations, agility and inclusion thereby fostering exponential growth.

The Movement’s motivation for 2021 is nestled in the Agile Manifesto which precludes the importance of:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation

Collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over sticking to the plan

SDM Ambassadors played a critical role in the advancement of SDM messages and the leadership of critical initiatives. The 21 SDM 2020 Ambassadors were the face of the movement in 14 countries across the world. Through their actions, they reached close to 300,000 persons worldwide, hosted 32 events, and locked down 12 partnerships. This group was on fire!

Past Ambassadors