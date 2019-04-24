Launch of the Caribbean Youth Conference Saint Lucia 2019
Saint Lucia National Youth Council Press Release
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 — The "Caribbean Youth Conference" will be taking place in Saint Lucia from 28th - 30th April 2019 under the theme Promoting a Sustainable and Innovative Caribbean; through Youth Participation, Passion and Creativity.
What
The Caribbean Youth Conference brings together young persons from across the Caribbean to discuss and develop sustainable solutions, converse with the state’s governance on issues affecting the youth, as well as the opportunity to develop themselves through several workshops.
View the attached agenda for further details.
When
The event will be streamed live on Choice TV and the Saint Lucia National Youth Council Facebook Page
|Date
|Time
|Activity
|28th April
|7:00pm
|Opening Ceremony
|29th April
|9:00am - 1:00pm & 6pm with Newsbreak from 8pm
|Youth Conference Day 1
|30th April
|3:00pm - 5:00pm
|Youth Conference Day 2
Who
Present will be the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen Chastanet; OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules; Youth and Community Development Specialist, Ms. Teocah Dove; Ministers of Government; leading members of the private sector, public sector and civil society; as well as young persons from Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Montserrat and the rest of the Caribbean.