Launch of Regional Youth Essay Writing Competition for students

The CARICOM Competition Commission (CCC) is launching its inaugural Secondary School Essay Competition, targeting secondary school students between the ages of 12 and 19 years. To be eligible, participants must be resident in a CARICOM Member State and submit their essay on or before 13th December 2019.

The categories and age as at the date of the deadline for essay submissions must be either:

• Category 1: 12-15 years

• Category 2: 16-19 years.

Students can choose one of the following two topics:

1. “How does fair competition among businesses benefit me and my region?”

2. “How does consumer protection law benefit me and my region”.

The following awards will be given to the winning essays of each category:

•1st prize - USD 1,000.00

• 2nd prize - USD 750.00

• 3rd prize - USD 500.00

A prize will also be given to the schools of the winning essays.

Click here to see the terms and conditions for the Essay Competition and here for the application form for the contest.

About the CARICOM Competition Commission:

The CARICOM Competition Commission (CCC) was established under Article 171 of the Revised Treat of Chaguaramas (RTC) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In anticipation of the growth in trade and investments which was expected to emerge from the introduction of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), CARICOM took the decision to enhance its competition laws and policy and this was the basis for the introduction of the CCC.

The CCC was inaugurated in January 2008 and over the past decade of operations, it has been engaged in a number of events to promote fair competition and consumer protection in the region in execution of the mandate to facilitate the exchange of relevant information and expertise and develop and disseminate information about competition policy and consumer protection.

