Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
La Soufrière Eruption - ECTEL Sends Water to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

La Soufrière Eruption - ECTEL Sends Water to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

ECTEL Media Release

Castries - Saint Lucia – 16th April 2021 – The continual eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is wreaking havoc on the lives of residents, many of whom had to evacuate the northern part of the island categorised as the Red Zone.  The entire population is trying to cope with a myriad of issues, from the destruction of property, livestock and crops, the presence of volcanic ash which is dangerous to human health, disruptions in telecommunications services to contaminated water supplies. To this end, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) has come to the aid of the people of St. Vincent with a donation of bottled water.

Upon liaising closely with Mr. Apollo Knights, the Secretary/Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ECTEL’s Managing Director, Mr. Andrew Millet learned of the urgent need for water.  Mr. Millet says, “ECTEL stands in solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the face of the devastating eruptions from La Soufrière volcano.  We cannot begin to comprehend the distress they must be feeling, having to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, and now this natural phenomenon.  The matter of further assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be discussed at the 41st Meeting of ECTEL’s Council of Ministers scheduled for Thursday 22nd April 2021.”

The donation of 24 pallets of water departed Saint Lucia on Wednesday, April 14th and arrived in St. Vincent on Friday, April 16th.  Distribution to those most in need will be undertaken by the local NTRC, under the direction of Mr. Knights.

Considering the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s expectation that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will face regular eruptions of La Soufrière and ash fall over the coming weeks, ECTEL, through its Board of Directors and Council of Ministers, is committed to supporting the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

ECTEL is the regulatory body advising the NTRCs on Electronic Communications/Telecommunications matters in its five member states of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Keep updated on our projects and programmes by following and liking us on social media - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ectel/ and Instagram @ectelauthority.

 

Karetta Crooks Charles Communications and Media Relations Manager, ECTEL
Andrew Millet Managing Director, ECTEL

 

 

ECTEL
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.