Kingdom of Morocco Scholarships Open to OECS Nationals!

Apply Now!

Monday, August 31, 2020 — The Kingdom of Morocco, through the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), has announced the 2020/21 Morocco Scholarship Programme Call for Applications. Students from the six (6) independent OECS Member States are invited to apply!

Twenty (20) scholarships will be awarded to each participating OECS Member State. 

Applications close on September 30, 2020!

Scholarship:

Bachelor, Master and PhD scholarships are awarded for the duration of the study programme.

The language of study is French. Non-French speaking students will be required to pursue a French language program at the International Language Center under this Agency in Morocco.

Areas of Study:

An indicative directory of Moroccan public higher education establishments, specifying in particular the training courses, admission conditions, duration of studies and diplomas awarded, is available on the AMCI website: www.amci.ma

Further Information:

Further information on public training establishments, the registration procedure and formalities in Morocco, are available from the following sources: 

Candidates selected for training in Morocco will be provided with a long-stay student visa upon their arrival at AMCI, and will be required to produce a medical certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in particular tuberculosis.  

Any change relating to the calendar for the start of the 2020/2021 academic year or any new measures or arrangements that would be taken by training establishments, in relation to the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be communicated to applicants in advance.   

Nationality Requirements:

In order to be considered eligible, applicants must be nationals, citizens or holders of a passport from the OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

    Application deadline:

    Scanned copies of completed application form, along with all necessary supporting documents should be submitted by September 30, 2020.

     

    Disclaimer: The student is responsible for completing the application form and submitting the form according to the steps described by the aforementioned deadline.

     

    ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO:
    The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprising embassies of individual Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a joint Ambassador/Head of Mission and Economic Attaché. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote development and economic cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of Member States in the Kingdom of Morocco. The independent nations represented by the ECS Embassies include Antigua & Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, the Federation of Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.  

    The Embassy of Morocco in Saint Lucia
    OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
