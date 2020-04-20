Juniors Under Mentorship Program (JUMP) Provides Free Online Mentorship to Saint Lucian Youth Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Commenting on the selection of the courses, JUMP Founder and Education Consultant, Bernice Joy Lewis, said:

“All of the areas were selected because they speak to a wide range of interests that youth have right now. We are currently facing rather trying times due to Covid-19 and the level of stress that many people feel is quite significant. We want to provide opportunities for the youth to build on their skills and talents in a way that is fun and engaging.

Comedy and humor feature considerably in our daily lives, especially on social media. Many of our youth may not have necessarily been exposed to the art of stand-up, so we wanted to provide an opportunity to expose youth to a career path that is different and fulfilling - and quite possibly in greater demand especially during the difficult times that the world is facing.

Coding is also an essential component of our training because we live in a digital world. We’ve come a long way from doing everything manually and now the world is getting ready to usher in the internet of things. Therefore, ICT is a huge sector that we should look into, especially as a way to diversify our economy, and Covid-19 has shown us that we need to do so now more than ever.

We included entrepreneurship because as winners of last year’s TEECA/OECS regional entrepreneurship competition, we understand that knowledge is power when it comes to starting your own business. The foundation for successfully starting and running a business is a conversation that we need to have with more of Saint Lucia’s youth."