JICA Representatives pay Courtesy Visit to the OECS Commission

Representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the OECS, H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, on June 27th 2019. The delegation was led by Chief Representative, Mr. Tsutomi Kobayashi, and included Representatives, Messrs. Junnosuke Iwano and Erland George.

In the main, the meeting focused on familiarising the OECS with JICA’s regional presence in three key areas of infrastructural and technical cooperation including:

Disaster prevention

Environmental protection

Fisheries

These areas are anchored within JICA’s broad framework to support the socioeconomic development, recovery and economic stability of developing countries like the OECS, through the provision of grant-aid and technical assistance.

It was also an opportunity for the OECS Commission to introduce key elements of its Strategic Priorities, including its comprehensive and robust news intelligence platform which forms part of the Organisation’s Communication Strategy.

The OECS Commission affirmed its interest in establishing a structured relationship with JICA and deepening technical collaboration that will redound to sustained benefits in OECS Member States. In this regard, the Parties agreed to formalise this engagement through a Memorandum of Understanding, to be signed in the short term.

JICA’s regional covering includes the independent OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the Caribbean states of Barbados, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.