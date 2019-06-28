Browse categories
ECCB ECSC ECTEL OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action
JICA Representatives pay Courtesy Visit to the OECS Commission

JICA Representatives pay Courtesy Visit to the OECS Commission

OECS Media Statement

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the OECS, H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, on June 27th 2019.  The delegation was led by Chief Representative, Mr. Tsutomi Kobayashi, and included Representatives, Messrs. Junnosuke Iwano and Erland George.

In the main, the meeting focused on familiarising the OECS with JICA’s regional presence in three key areas of infrastructural and technical cooperation including:

  • Disaster prevention
  • Environmental protection
  • Fisheries

These areas are anchored within JICA’s broad framework to support the socioeconomic development, recovery and economic stability of developing countries like the OECS, through the provision of grant-aid and technical assistance.

It was also an opportunity for the OECS Commission to introduce key elements of its Strategic Priorities, including its comprehensive and robust news intelligence platform which forms part of the Organisation’s Communication Strategy.

The OECS Commission affirmed its interest in establishing a structured relationship with JICA and deepening technical collaboration that will redound to sustained benefits in OECS Member States.  In this regard, the Parties agreed to formalise this engagement through a Memorandum of Understanding, to be signed in the short term.

JICA’s regional covering includes the independent OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the Caribbean states of Barbados, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Contact us
Patricia-Ann Wardrope Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Patricia-Ann Wardrope Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software