Jamaica Social Stock Exchange Partners with OECS Commission to Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Thursday, April 22, 2021 — Volcanic eruptions continue to devastate the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, destroying homes and forcing thousands to seek refuge in neighbouring islands or in local shelters. Today, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) through its subsidiary the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) joined forces with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to support the regional relief effort.

The "Stronger Together Campaign", launched one week ago by the OECS Commission on behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is now prominently featured on the JSSE website – www.jsse.com – encouraging all visitors to donate.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed the support of the JSE:

“We are thrilled to have the Jamaica Stock Exchange Group partner with us on this worthy initiative in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We are indeed stronger together and we look forward to our people embracing this campaign and this opportunity to assist our brothers and sisters in Saint Vincent in their time of grave need."

JSE Managing Director, Marlene Street Forrest, said:

“The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange is compelled to action, as we are deeply touched by the severe hardship our sisters and brothers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are experiencing at this time. This is certainly a social issue that we must work to resolve collectively, understanding that this mammoth task is not the responsibility of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to solve by themselves but all can aid in assisting. The challenge is now, therefore the call to action is immediate. Let us all join together to help.”

Opened in 1969, the JSE is the single stock exchange of Jamaica and one of the best performing stock markets in the world. The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, launched in November 2019 is the newest subsidiary of the JSE Group, established to mobilise funding for the social sector.

Images show the aftermath of a pyroclastic flow in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Photos:@specs.visuals

Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Individuals and corporations are invited to donate here.

All funds (100%) raised via this campaign will be directly transferred to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pledges are invited from individuals and corporations across the Caribbean and globally.

For questions and queries, please contact us via email at: strongertogether@oecs.int or via telephone at: + 1 758-455-6354 / 758 455 6370 / 758 729 1480 / 758 455 6354 / 767 315 9546 / 758 725 4533