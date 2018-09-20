IT’S HURRICANE SEASON – KNOW HOW TO REPORT DAMAGES

ATTENTION: FISHERS IN DOMINICA, GRENADA, ST. LUCIA, AND ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Dear Fisher,

It’s Hurricane Season again.  And you can report damages after an emergency! 

An emergency like a hurricane brings high-speed winds, sea surge, and flooding. These can cause damages to belongings such as boats, gear, equipment, homes and other belongings.

Fisheries Early Warning and Emergency Response (FEWER) provides reporting for these instances of damages and can be used to view reports by other fishers. Functions of the module include:

o         Viewing reports by Country

o         Making private reports

o         Make reports by category

o         Adding information like cost

o         Share a report to other apps

View damage reports on your Android phone when you get the FEWER app from the Google Play Store. You can access the reports in the Damage Reporting module in the app. Register in the app to make reports.

You can also view on your desktop or iPhone by going to the FEWER website: https://ewer.fish/#/fewer/dmreports

Keep track of your damages using the FEWER application.

FEWER and fishers’ cell phones are companions to the VHF radio and GPS that together provide information and communications for safer fishing trips.

This message has been brought to you, courtesy of FEWER development partners - the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience - Caribbean Regional Track, in collaboration with the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO).

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software