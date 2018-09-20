IT’S HURRICANE SEASON – KNOW HOW TO REPORT DAMAGES

Dear Fisher,

It’s Hurricane Season again. And you can report damages after an emergency!

An emergency like a hurricane brings high-speed winds, sea surge, and flooding. These can cause damages to belongings such as boats, gear, equipment, homes and other belongings.

Fisheries Early Warning and Emergency Response (FEWER) provides reporting for these instances of damages and can be used to view reports by other fishers. Functions of the module include:

o Viewing reports by Country

o Making private reports

o Make reports by category

o Adding information like cost

o Share a report to other apps

View damage reports on your Android phone when you get the FEWER app from the Google Play Store . You can access the reports in the Damage Reporting module in the app. Register in the app to make reports.

You can also view on your desktop or iPhone by going to the FEWER website: https://ewer.fish/#/fewer/dmreports

Keep track of your damages using the FEWER application.

FEWER and fishers’ cell phones are companions to the VHF radio and GPS that together provide information and communications for safer fishing trips.

This message has been brought to you, courtesy of FEWER development partners - the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience - Caribbean Regional Track, in collaboration with the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO).