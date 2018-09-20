Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
IRENA-OECS Host Workshop on Caribbean Project Finance and Facilitation

IRENA-OECS Host Workshop on Caribbean Project Finance and Facilitation

Joint Media Release: IRENA and OECS

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is hosting a three-day Capacity-Building and Training Workshop on Project Finance and Facilitation in the Caribbean, with particular focus on renewable energy project finance.

The shift to renewable energy is a central pillar of the Caribbean’s response to climate change and critical for the region’s energy security. While renewable energy project development in small island developing states has increased, many technically sound projects falter at the financing stage due to factors rendering a project financially unfeasible.

The workshop, which runs from 22-24 November at the Harbor Club, Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia, is expected to enhance the capacities of local actors in different Caribbean countries in structuring financing deals for renewable energy projects. Ultimately, the goal is to increase the number of renewable energy projects financed in the region. It exposes participants to IRENA’s project facilitation tools and the fundamentals of project finance, allowing them to test what they have learnt through case studies and interactive exercises.

IRENA is supporting the workshop under its Climate Investment Platform (CIP), a demand-driven vehicle facilitating the development and scale-up of renewable energy technologies through tailored technical assistance to Member countries. The OECS, for its part, is collaborating with IRENA on the Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge, an initiative under the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative, which supports OECS Member States in their efforts to meet climate-change objectives.

Workshop participants include representatives of government ministries, financial institutions and project developers from the OECS Member States of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Belize, the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Guyana.

IRENA, with a membership of 168 countries, is the leading global intergovernmental agency driving the global energy transition and provides state-of-the-art data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investments. IRENA drives the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, and energy security, for economic and social resilience and prosperity and a climate-proof future.

OECS is an International Inter-governmental Organisation dedicated to regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean. The body now has eleven members states comprising of States of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe as associate members.

Crispin d'Auvergne Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management Coordinator, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software