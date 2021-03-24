IOM/OECS Press Conference

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Organisation for Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) invites you to our regional press conference on Human Mobility and Climate Change Data in the Eastern Caribbean.

The conference forms part of activities under the project Regional Dialogue to Address Human Mobility and Climate Change Adaptation funded by the Federal Republic of Germany.

Over the past months activities have engaged stakeholders from Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines. This conference is an opportunity to discuss the project achievements to date as we move towards hosting a high-level regional conference later this year.

Conference proceedings will be recorded and shared with all participating media.

Press Conference Details

WHEN: Friday, 26 March 2021

TIME: 9:30 am (AST)

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

To the Editor,

With support from the Federal Republic of Germany, IOM Dominica in collaboration with the Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC), publicly launched a 15-month project to address human mobility and climate change adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean in September 2020. The Opening Ceremony was carried live and the recording is available here (start time 3:43).

The main aim of the project is to enhance the governance of human mobility related to environmental change in the Eastern Caribbean through improved evidence and regional cooperation. To achieve this objective, IOM Dominica has been working directly with the OECS, and other local and regional stakeholders to build a regional dialogue series in the Eastern Caribbean States that will enhance governments’ capacities to collect, analyse and utilise data on human mobility caused by climate change. Six independent member states of the OECS have been engaged directly in this venture, namely: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We are currently approaching a milestone in the project, the completion of six National Consultations on Human Mobility & Climate Change Data, which have brought together key government stakeholders in each of the six participating member states, to review the unique national contexts regarding data on human mobility due to environmental factors and climate change; heighten participants’ awareness of the reasons for prioritizing such data; increase their knowledge of national data regarding human mobility, climate change and security, and the sectors involved; contribute to the development of national guidelines on data governance and management and estimate the resources and capacities needed for effective data collection and management.