[Invitation] OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop

A Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for the queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on May 26 - 27, 2022.

The queen conch (Strombus gigas or lambi) is a highly appreciated seafood delicacy with important uses, including therapeutical products and handicrafts. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is committed to supporting small-scale coastal producers in the Eastern Caribbean to meet the booming global demand by adhering to the BioTrade environmental, social, and economic sustainability criteria.

The OECS Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), with funding from the European Union (EU), partnered to design a pilot project to test the application of the revised UNCTAD BioTrade1 Principles and Criteria (UNCTAD, 2020) to the marine environment, focusing on the queen conch (lambi) value chain in the countries of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The regional project is titled "Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue Bio Trade products in selected OECS Countries” and is funded under the OECS - EU Regional Integration through Growth, Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme.

Workshop Details:

When: Thursday May 26 - Friday May 27, 2022

Time: 9 AM

