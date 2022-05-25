Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[Invitation] OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop

[Invitation] OECS Blue BioTrade Regional Workshop

Join Us!

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for the queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on May 26 - 27, 2022.

The queen conch (Strombus gigas or lambi) is a highly appreciated seafood delicacy with important uses, including therapeutical products and handicrafts. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is committed to supporting small-scale coastal producers in the Eastern Caribbean to meet the booming global demand by adhering to the BioTrade environmental, social, and economic sustainability criteria. 

The OECS Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), with funding from the European Union (EU), partnered to design a pilot project to test the application of the revised UNCTAD BioTrade1 Principles and Criteria (UNCTAD, 2020) to the marine environment, focusing on the queen conch (lambi) value chain in the countries of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The regional project is titled "Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue Bio Trade products in selected OECS Countries” and is funded under the OECS - EU Regional Integration through Growth, Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme

Learn more!

Workshop Details:

When: Thursday May 26 - Friday May 27, 2022

Time: 9 AM

Register for the workshop!

View the Opening Ceremony on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 9 AM!

 

 

Agriculture Business Economic Development Biodiversity Geneva Mission
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software