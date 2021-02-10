The half-day webinar, Investing in a Resilient Future for the Caribbean: Catalyzing Private Investment in PPPs & Low Carbon, Resilient, and Inclusive Infrastructure , featured dynamic discussions with a wide spectrum of regional and international experts.

Approximately 400 public and private representatives interested in sustainable infrastructure policies and investment in the Caribbean region gathered virtually on January 28, 2021 to discuss the challenges and unique opportunities to scale private investment in low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure in the region.

The main objectives were to:

g enerate awareness of opportunities in the Caribbean through in-country examples of successful infrastructure Public-Private Partnerships ;

s howcase innovative finance solutions that can play a catalytic role in scaling private sector infrastructure investment in the Caribbean ;

p romote a pipeline of current infrastructure investment opportunities in the Caribbean ; and

highlight work of regional and multilateral development banks active in the region.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules participated in the discussions, framing the OECS’ role in identifying and reacting to the multidimensional challenges affecting the small island developing states (SIDS) of the region during this time of COVID-19.

Participation included members of government, representatives from the private sector, and the regional and multilateral development banks from the Caribbean States, Canada, Latin America, the United States, as well as Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The webinar's organising partners were: the Canadian Council for Public Private Partnerships (CCPPP), Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), IDB Invest, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and World Bank (WB).

Recordings of the discussions during the plenary and the breakout sessions facilitated by Moderator, Brian Samuel, can be found at the links below:

Webinar Recordings



Opening & Keynote Remarks

Session One: Building a Sustainable Future in the Caribbean: Mobilizing Private Investment in Resilient Infrastructure

Session Two: Pipeline Opportunities for the Private Sector in Caribbean PPPs

Breakout Session 1: Jamaica’s PPP Pipeline

Breakout Session 2: Solar PPP Programs in The Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago

Full length video recording

Webinar Summary and Presentations

Webinar Agenda

Webinar Summary

PPP Pipeline Report

Webinar presentations: Jamaica PPP Pipeline Solar PPPs: The Bahamas Trinidad & Tobago