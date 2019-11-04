Browse categories
Intraregional Trade: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Export Largest Single Shipment of Livestock to Grenada

Monday, November 4, 2019 — The bilateral agri-export agreement between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to grow from strength to strength. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to export a shipment of 100 heads of cattle and 400 pigs to Grenada on November 17, 2019.

This export valued at $0.5 million will be the largest single shipment of animals to be exported to Grenada in the island’s history.

Since the establishment of the agreement over $10 million dollars worth of products have been traded on the platform.

Minister of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar, welcomed the continued support from the government and people of Grenada and outlined plans to further deepen regional trade relationships.

"The focus for 2020 - 2025 is to include as many OECS Member States on this established agri-export intraregional trading platform."

"While we attempt to increase livestock export to other islands, we also embrace the importation of goods produced in other OECS Member States that have particular production advantages," Minister Caesar said.

The Ministry of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to obtain help from the Government of Grenada before year-end regarding planting material for spices.

Vincentian farmers wishing to sell animals to Grenada are asked to take their information to the nearest agriculture station.

