Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Information Management: OECS Commission Poised to Become Center of Excellence for the Region

Information Management: OECS Commission Poised to Become Center of Excellence for the Region

OECS Media Release

Thursday, November 28, 2019 — Statistics Canada (StatCan) under the Project for the Advancement of Statistics in the Caribbean (PRASC) is helping to make the OECS Commission the Centre of Excellence for Information Management, to support the Commission’s and the OECS national statistical offices’ information management needs. 

PRASC will provide technical assistance, training and information management material and tools, to support efforts to create and sustain a culture of managing data, information and records as valuable organisational resources. 

Eight OECS staff members with primary responsibility for knowledge, information and records management are participating in the virtual training event. This team will serve as trainers for the Commission and the OECS national statistical offices.

A key area of importance for information management (IM) in the national statistical offices is the maintenance of metadata to document definitions, concepts, methodology, calculations and sources of data and statistics that are produced.

The virtual training will be conducted through seven modules over the period November 2019 to March 2020. This training is a follow-up to the three-day IM workshop that was held for the Commission in October 2016, where the PRASC shared best practices for processes, systems, and skills to capture, manage, preserve, store and deliver information within an organisation; and provided the Commission with tools and guidelines. 

At the end of the training sessions, the Commission will be equipped with a cadre of persons who can ensure information is available at the right time, in the right place, for the right people and in the right format.

Contact us
Abiola Sandiford Information Management Officer, SSU, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Abiola Sandiford Information Management Officer, SSU, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software