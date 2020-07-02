Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Implementing the COVID-19 Recovery and Stimulus Package in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Implementing the COVID-19 Recovery and Stimulus Package in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Statements by Ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Health

Thursday, July 2, 2020 — Approximately two months after the enactment of the Supplementary Appropriation Act in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Ministers of Agriculture, Finance, and Health addressed Parliament to provide updates on the Government’s progress in implementing the COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package.

This Package, at almost 4% of the national Gross Domestic Product, was a creative and decisive attempt to address the multifaceted socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read collectively, the three Ministerial Statements provide an informative snapshot of the on-going national response to the pandemic. The Statements focus on the achievement of the Government’s policy objectives of improving the preparedness of the public health system; crafting an inclusive response to vulnerable and productive sectors of society; and implementing a targeted stimulus programme to accelerate economic recovery. 

At the link below, read the complete Ministerial Statements by the Honourable Camillo M. Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology; the Honourable Saboto S. Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour; and the Honourable Robert T. L. V. Browne, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment:

Ministerial Statements on the COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Agriculture Economic Development Health
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software