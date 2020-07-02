Implementing the COVID-19 Recovery and Stimulus Package in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Statements by Ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Health

Approximately two months after the enactment of the Supplementary Appropriation Act in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Ministers of Agriculture, Finance, and Health addressed Parliament to provide updates on the Government’s progress in implementing the COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package.

This Package, at almost 4% of the national Gross Domestic Product, was a creative and decisive attempt to address the multifaceted socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read collectively, the three Ministerial Statements provide an informative snapshot of the on-going national response to the pandemic. The Statements focus on the achievement of the Government’s policy objectives of improving the preparedness of the public health system; crafting an inclusive response to vulnerable and productive sectors of society; and implementing a targeted stimulus programme to accelerate economic recovery.