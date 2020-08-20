IFC and ECCB partner to expand Financial Access for SMEs in ECCU

Through the MOU, the IFC and the ECCB will establish the groundwork for a common legal framework that will allow small and medium-sized business owners throughout the ECCU to use movable assets as collateral when seeking finance. These include: machinery, crops or accounts receivables.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank Group, and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), that aims to expand access to finance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), through a Secured Transactions Collateral Registry Programme.

The objective is to create a centralised, shared registry in the region, following international standards established by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), that can be customised to each country’s particular case.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony held 12 August to symbolise the signing of the MOU, Judith Green, IFC Regional Manager for the Caribbean stated that, “Financial inclusion continues to be a pressing issue throughout the Caribbean.” She said that having strong, modern credit infrastructure will help to increase the types of credit products available to both individuals and SMEs.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine welcomed the MOU, noting that it was consistent with the ECCB’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021, for a stronger and more diversified financial system. He said, that the ECCB recognises the power and promise of small businesses and is committed to building out a modern credit system that supports SMEs.

As part of the MOU, the ECCB and the IFC will also co-host knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives with representatives from the government, financial sector and relevant parties across the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding was subscribed by Judith Green as IFC Regional Manager for the Caribbean, and Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine.

About IFC

IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. In fiscal year 2019, we delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.