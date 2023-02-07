Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Happy 49th Independence Anniversary Grenada!

Happy 49th Independence Anniversary Grenada!

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Grenada warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 49th Anniversary of Independence on Tuesday, February 7th 2023.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held by the Commission to commemorate the anniversary. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of Grenada, The Honourable Dickon Mitchell; and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules. The 49th Independence Anniversary celebrations are being held under the theme, “The journey to 50. Reflecting on the past. Planning for the future” 

In his address for the Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony, Prime Minister Mitchell called on all Grendians, at home and abroad, to play an active role in nation building. According to him, 

‘Your input makes a difference, whether it is in the form of donated time, expertise and advice; through investments in local businesses; or providing much needed supplies to underserved communities or government agencies. We hold the power to make a difference and every contribution matters. As our older generation would say: “one-one cocoa full a basket.’

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules applauded the nation’s stong post covid-19 performance, 

‘’The anniversary of independence is a day of history, hope, remembrance, firm determination, and the reaffirmation of opportuity. Your country has achieved tremendous progress in various economic spheres and continues to thrive. Despite the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, Grenada experienced a 6 % growth last year and the economy is forecast to expand further by 3.6 % this year, supported by continued strong recovery in tourism and robust construction activities. ‘’

The Commission acknowledges the profound contribution of Grenada toward the growth and development of the OECS family and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of Grenada in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software