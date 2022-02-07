Happy 48th Anniversary of Independence to Grenada!

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Grenada warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 4 8 th Anniversary of Independence on Monday , February 7th 2022.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia to commemorate the event. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of Grenada, The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell; and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his address for the Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony, Prime Minister Mitchell expressed sincere gratitude to the Caribbean countries that continue to stand in solidarity with Grenada, especially in these challenging times. In his address he noted,

The COVID-19 pandemic may very well be recorded as one of the most challenging times for governments all over the world. For us in the region, the pandemic has exacerbated the developmental challenges we already face, including the impact of climate change and the need for adaptation. For us in Grenada, in the midst of this rather daunting pandemic, we are buoyed by the sheer resilience of our people that resonates a quiet determination to overcome all challenges. Therefore, as we celebrate the 48th anniversary of Grenada’s independence, it is important to recognise and applaud the resolute strength of our people. We must also acknowledge our Caribbean brothers and sisters who stand in solidarity with us, on this and many other occasions. The partnerships forged today create the platform from which future collaboration will develop and we look forward to many years of working together to advance our national and sub-regional development goals.

In his address during the Virtual Ceremony, Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules acknowledged and celebrated the constructive and meaningful contribution which Grenada has made and continues to make towards the growth and development of the OECS region. According to Dr. Jules,