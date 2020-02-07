Happy 46th Anniversary of Independence to Grenada!

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Grenada warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 46th Anniversary of Independence today, Friday 7th February.

At a flag-raising ceremony held at the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia in honour of Grenada's 46th Anniversary of Independence on Friday, OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, noted that the progress of these forty-six years has been an uneven road with many ups and downs but nevertheless with a trajectory of progress to greater prosperity.

"None of the gains of these years have been easy: they have been paid by pain; some have been bathed by blood; they have been surrendered under sweat," Dr. Jules said.

"As we look to the future of Grenada and all of the Member States of the OECS, we have reason to be encouraged by the progress that has been achieved in a world in which only might is right but we must entertain no illusions of the challenges that lie ahead." "On every front, even the idea of the sovereignty of small states is ridiculed. In the corridors of international power, multilateralism is under threat and the effort to marginalize us gains momentum. But we have a voice and vote in the critical forums and our size should be no measure of our courage. Like David before Goliath, we must stand united and fearless. No one can speak better for us but ourselves; no one will fight our battles but us," Jules added.

"We have survived what Walcott calls the long groan of slavery; we have fought marginalization of small states – our history is a history of struggle and that is the source of our strength and the basis of our resilience. History ends when we give up. When we surrender the struggle, our story ends and our identity is erased." "So we soldier on and continue to struggle with optimism reinforced by the resilience that has been forged by our history," he concluded.

The Commission acknowledges the profound contribution which Grenada continues to make toward the growth and development of the OECS family and looks forward to the continuation of that contribution well into the future.

View below OECS Address by the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell.