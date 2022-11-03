Happy 44th Independence Anniversary to Dominica!

The OECS Commission extends its warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Dominica, on the occasion of the nation’s 44th Anniversary on Thursday 3rd November 2022, being celebrated under the theme “One Dominica, One People, One Vision”.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held by the Commission to commemorate the Anniversary. The ceremony featured an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules called for the collective actions of all Dominicans to address the mounting challenges facing them and the region. Dr. Jules also expressed gratitude for Dominica’s role in the success of the OECS integration movement. According to him,

‘’I wish to also take this opportunity to reiterate the Commission’s appreciation for the active role that Dominica continues to play in the work of the Organisation and to express gratitude for the country’s steadfast support, especially on matters related to the OECS regional integration agenda. ‘’

View Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony below.