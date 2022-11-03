Browse categories
Happy 44th Independence Anniversary to Dominica!

OECS Media Release

Thursday, November 3, 2022 — The OECS Commission extends its warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Dominica, on the occasion of the nation’s 44th Anniversary on Thursday 3rd November 2022, being celebrated under the theme “One Dominica, One People, One Vision”. 

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held by the Commission to commemorate the Anniversary. The ceremony featured an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules called for the collective actions of all Dominicans to address the mounting challenges facing them and the region. Dr. Jules also expressed gratitude for Dominica’s role in the success of the OECS integration movement. According to him, 

‘’I wish to also take this opportunity to reiterate the Commission’s appreciation for the active role that Dominica continues to play in the work of the Organisation and to express gratitude for the country’s steadfast support, especially on matters related to the OECS regional integration agenda. ‘’

View Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony below.

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

