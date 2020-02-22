Happy 41st Anniversary of Independence to Saint Lucia

Browse categories
OECS Commission Congratulates Government and People of Saint Lucia

Saturday, February 22, 2020 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Saint Lucia warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 41st Anniversary of Independence on Saturday 22nd February, 2020. 

The Commission has the further honour to pay tribute to the Government and people of Saint Lucia for the tremendous achievements made over the past decades in every sphere of national life, and commends Saint Lucia for the invaluable role which it continues to play in helping shape the collective future of the OECS.

 

View below Independence Address by Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, The Honourable Allen Chastanet.

