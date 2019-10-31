Happy 40th Anniversary of Independence to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines!
Official Message by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves
Thursday, October 31, 2019 — This year, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Independence under the theme: "With Strength, Honour & Dignity, We Stand Resolute at 40 and Beyond ". Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, shared an independence message on the occasion of the flag-raising ceremony hosted by the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia.