Happy 38th Anniversary of Independence to Antigua & Barbuda!
Official Message by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne
Friday, November 1, 2019 — This year, Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating the 38th Anniversary of Independence under the theme: "Embracing Our National Pride". Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and Chairman of the OECS Authority, the Hon. Gaston Browne, shared an independence message on the occasion of the flag-raising ceremony hosted by the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia.