Happy 37th Anniversary of Independence to St. Kitts and Nevis

OECS Media Statement

Saturday, September 19, 2020 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 37th Anniversary of Independence on Saturday, September 19th 2020.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia on Friday, September 18th 2020 to commemorate the event. The brief ceremony was attended by staff and nationals of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis resident in Saint Lucia. The ceremony also featured a recorded message from Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris; and addresses by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules; and national of St. Kitts and Nevis, Senior Technical Officer for Trade at the OECS Commission, Mr. Cosbert Woods.

The Commission looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations and extends very best wishes for continued good health, peace, progress and stability.

  

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

