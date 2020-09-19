Happy 37th Anniversary of Independence to St. Kitts and Nevis

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 37th Anniversary of Independence on Saturday, September 19th 2020.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia on Friday, September 18th 2020 to commemorate the event. The brief ceremony was attended by staff and nationals of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis resident in Saint Lucia. The ceremony also featured a recorded message from Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris; and addresses by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules; and national of St. Kitts and Nevis, Senior Technical Officer for Trade at the OECS Commission, Mr. Cosbert Woods.

The Commission looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations and extends very best wishes for continued good health, peace, progress and stability.