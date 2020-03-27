Grenadian Author Launches "Keke The Caribbean Kid" Book Series

The book series is intended for children up to the age of 10 and follows the adventures of a central character named Keke, her family and friends.

The island of Grenada’s newest published author, Mrs. Alana Twum Barimah, recently launched the first book in the Keke the Caribbean Kid Series from the Reading with Bella Publishing Company – “Keke and the Garden Thief”.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Twum Barimah expressed that Keke is a much-needed depiction of the Caribbean experience and is an opportunity for the world to embrace our unique experience as people from a melting pot of colour, races, culture and experiences.

“There is strength in being Caribbean and we should all be proud, whether we are in the islands, in the diaspora, or persons of Caribbean heritage.”

Keke the Caribbean Kid is a product of the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP) which is a regional initiative, funded by the World Bank, to increase access to regional broadband networks and advance the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) enabled services industries in the Caribbean. The Keke the Caribbean Kid book series formed part of this initiative with its focus on utilising the e-book platform to increase access and reach and encourage literacy.

The Launch was well attended by primary school students, parents, teachers and well-wishers and was a celebration of culture – with drumming, traditional dances, art and reading.

Mrs. Twum Barimah hopes that the series will eventually be used as a tool in the classroom and, more so, for leisure reading among children between the ages of 3-10 because READING IS FUN!

“Keke and the Garden Thief” is now available on amazon.com for purchase, click here.





About the author:

Alana Twum Barimah is an Attorney-at-Law and the Co-owner of Alpha Junior School. She is the daughter of Dr. Bert Brathwaite and the late Mrs. Shirley Brathwaite, Educator and Language Specialist, who inspired her from a very early age to write poetry and short stories. It is through the influence of her mother that Alana aspired to put books into the hands of children. Mrs. Twum Barimah was further inspired to create Caribbean-based literary content for children when she became a mother herself.

About the Reading with Bella Team:

The Reading With Bella Team comprised a diverse group of talent including David Twum Barimah, Project Manager; Verlanna Williams, Illustrator; Chioma Paul, Editor; Kimalene Regis, Marketing Strategist; and Keri Wilson, Website Developer.