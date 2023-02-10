Grenada to Host Regional and International Technology Experts

With Internet technology playing an ever-increasing role in business, government, and society, the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) is working with its Caribbean partners to promote its importance in the region. Bevil Wooding, ARIN's Director of Caribbean Affairs, was in Grenada last week to meet with key stakeholders and advance plans for ARIN’s participation in the upcoming 2023 Grenada ICT Week.

Grenada ICT Week is week-long event is scheduled to be held at the Grenada Trade Centre from February 25 to March 3, 2023. The initiative aims to bring together local, regional, and international experts to discuss the increasing role of technology in business, government, and society.

Mr. Wooding met with officials from the local technical community as well as senior public sector and business officials, including Kennie John, President of the Grenada Chamber of Commerce (GCC), and Vincent Roberts, Chairman of the Grenada National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC).

“ARIN has a strong track record of supporting Internet development in Grenada and we are pleased to be in Grenada again to collaborate with our local and regional stakeholders in support of the 2023 Grenada ICT Week,” said Mr. Wooding.

“This event will provide a platform for attendees to explore key facets of the internet economy and the implications of global trends for regional and national development, including digital innovation, internet governance, and public policy. It will also showcase successful local and Caribbean models for Internet-enabled development and how they can be applied to accelerate economic growth and development,” he added.

"The Grenada Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with ARIN, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and their partners to bring the 2023 Grenada ICT Week to the country," said Kennie John. "This event will provide a great opportunity for the business community to discuss how technology can be leveraged to drive economic growth and development in Grenada."

Grenada ICT Week activities will include the 25th regional gathering of the Caribbean Network Operators Group, CaribNOG and a special 1-day workshop for computer engineers and students facilitated by the Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the North America Network Operators Group (NANOG).

Vincent Roberts, Chairman of the Grenada National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, added, "The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is proud to partner with ARIN, CTU and CaribNOG on the 2023 Grenada ICT Week. We are looking to forward to highlighting important issues such as network resilience and security. We are also pleased that international groups such as ICANN and NANOG will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with our local technical community.”

The 2023 Grenada ICT Week is being organized by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union and ARIN in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Internet Registry for Latin America and the Caribbean (LACNIC), the Internet Society (ISOC), the North American Network Operators Group (NANOG), and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

With technology playing an ever-increasing role in our lives, the 2023 Grenada ICT Week will be a step forward in promoting its importance and benefits. Join ARIN, the CTU, CaribNOG, and their partners in exploring the future of ICT for Grenada and the Caribbean region.

For more information about the 2023 Grenada ICT Week, please visit the event website www.caribnog.org/grenada-internet-week or contact [email protected].

About ARIN:

The American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) is a non-profit organization responsible for the distribution and management of internet number resources, such as IP addresses and Autonomous System Numbers, in the North America and parts of the Caribbean. ARIN works to promote the development and adoption of best practices in internet governance and to support the growth and security of the Internet. ARIN collaborates with other organizations and stakeholders, including governments, the private sector, and academic institutions, to advance the development and use of the internet in its service region.

About CTU:

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) is a regional intergovernmental organization that serves as the primary policy and regulatory authority for the development and use of information and communications technologies (ICTs) in the Caribbean region.

About NTRC:

The Grenada National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing and regulating the telecommunications sector in Grenada. The NTRC works to promote the development and expansion of telecommunications services in the country, while ensuring a level playing field for all providers of telecommunications services and protecting the rights of consumers. The NTRC also plays a key role in promoting the development of the ICT sector in Grenada and in the Caribbean region, through its partnership with organizations such as ARIN and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.