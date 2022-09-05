Grenada to Host 2nd OECS USAID UNICEF CEO Breakfast - Register now!

The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will partner again to host the 2nd OECS USAID UNICEF CEO Breakfast on September 14th 2022 in Grenada. While the event will continue with the theme ’’Re-Imagining the OECS: Discover Opportunities and Innovate Forward’’, the discussions will focus this time on Social Development, particularly in areas such as youth innovation , innovative health, digital education and transformational youth justice . UNICEF has been announced as an official partner for the event.

The CEO Breakfast will create a space that brings together the region’s innovators , international voices and partners for development to co-create, scale and sustain solutions related to mutually agreed development challenges. The star-studded line up of panelists for the event includes:

CEO of 1871, Elizabeth Ziegler,

President and Executive Director of Covela Foundation, Rhea Yaw Ching,

Co-Founder of AfroChampions, Dr Edem Adzogenu,

Associate Professor of Criminology, Dr Bahiyyah Muhammad,

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules

USAID/Eastern and Southern Caribbean Regional Representative Clinton D. White

and many others.

Representatives of civil society organisations, development partners, social entrepreneurs, academia, youth leaders, and government agencies are expected to attend.

The event underscores the aspiration of the OECS Commission, USAID, and UNICEF to amplify their relationship by advancing cooperation initiatives that are dynamic, agile, innovative, and that promote the co-creation of sustainable solutions that will reinforce efforts in the OECS region to cultivate an environment where people thrive, the natural environment is resilient and economies are reinvented but malleable enough to be recalibrated during times of crisis.

For more information and to register to attend virtually, visit this link.

You can read a recap on the 1st CEO Breakfast in Saint Lucia here.