Government of Saint Lucia Extends Best Wishes to Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves
Media Release Courtesy Office of the Prime Minister (Saint Lucia)
While we recognise the right to peaceful protest, we denounce all acts of violence by anyone. Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre has sent his private well wishes to Hon. Gonsalves. The Government and the People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remain in our thoughts and prayers, especially during this time. Prime Minister, May God bless our islands.