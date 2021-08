Government of Saint Lucia Extends Best Wishes to Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

The Government and the People of Saint Lucia wish to extend best wishes and speedy recovery to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was assaulted yesterday, Thursday 5th August, 2021.

While we recognise the right to peaceful protest, we denounce all acts of violence by anyone. Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre has sent his private well wishes to Hon. Gonsalves. The Government and the People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remain in our thoughts and prayers, especially during this time. Prime Minister, May God bless our islands.