Government of Montserrat Sends Shipment of Emergency Supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Release Courtesy the Government of Montserrat

Friday, April 30, 2021 — Brades, Montserrat – The Government of Montserrat deployed a shipment of emergency relief supplies to help address the immediate needs of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines affected by the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano.

Twelve pallets of relief supplies from Montserrat’s emergency stockpile containing 7,200 N95 masks, 400 blankets, 200 cots, 140 helmets, water pump and accessories, 8 folding tables and push-brooms, were shipped on Thursday April 29, 2021.

The donation of relief supplies from the national emergency stockpile managed by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), is designed to meet the basic needs of residents staying in Emergency Shelters, overseen by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The relief supplies were collected by the vessel MV Promise Kept on Thursday and is expected to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday April 30, 2021.

This shipment of supplies follows the Government of Montserrat’s April 12 announcement that Montserrat will donate humanitarian supplies, contribute one hundred and fifty thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars (XCD$150,000.00), and will establish a local team to provide support to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.  

The Government of Montserrat, through the Office of the Premier, continues to maintain communication with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and regional organizations regarding support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The DMCA has noted that the deployment of emergency relief supplies to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines would not compromise its ongoing preparation for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1, 2021.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

