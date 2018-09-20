Government of Mexico sends Call for 2021 Children's Drawing Contest

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States is sending out a Call for the XXV Drawing Contest for Children 2021 under the theme “This is my Mexico: The Independence of Mexico”.

Girls and boys from all over the world are invited to participate and demonstrate their artistic skills and imagination by drawing or painting aspects, moments, individuals, and historical scenes of Mexico’s Independence. The Contest is open for children between 6 and 14 years old, and the drawings, along with the registration forms, can either be submitted digitally (JPG or PNG) via email to the Embassy of Mexico at mexicanembassy@candw.lc or handed in at the Mexican Embassy.

From the drawings received, the Jury will select 12 winners, and the community will select 28 honourable mentions by means of electronic votes. The results will be published on the 20th of September, 2021. The 12 winners will receive recognition and the 40 artworks selected will form part of a travelling exhibition that will be inaugurated in Mexico City and travel around the world.

The Embassy considers that

this Contest is a good opportunity for children to stay creative in these times of precautionary measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Click below for more information.

Drawing Contest_2021.pdf 6 MB