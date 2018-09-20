Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Government of Mexico sends Call for 2021 Children's Drawing Contest

Government of Mexico sends Call for 2021 Children's Drawing Contest

Children Worldwide Are Invited to Apply!

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States is sending out a Call for the XXV Drawing Contest for Children 2021 under the theme “This is my Mexico: The Independence of Mexico”.

Girls and boys from all over the world are invited to participate and demonstrate their artistic skills and imagination by drawing or painting aspects, moments, individuals, and historical scenes of Mexico’s Independence.  The Contest is open for children between 6 and 14 years old, and the drawings, along with the registration forms, can either be submitted digitally (JPG or PNG) via email to the Embassy of Mexico at mexicanembassy@candw.lc or handed in at the Mexican Embassy. 

Story image

From the drawings received, the Jury will select 12 winners, and the community will select 28 honourable mentions by means of electronic votes. The results will be published on the 20th of September, 2021. The 12 winners will receive recognition and the 40 artworks selected will form part of a travelling exhibition that will be inaugurated in Mexico City and travel around the world.

The Embassy considers that

this Contest is a good opportunity for children to stay creative in these times of precautionary measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Click below for more information.

Drawing Contest_2021.pdf 6 MB
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Education Health International Relations Youth Social Development COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.