Government of Mexico Scholarships open to citizens of OECS Member States

The Government of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), has announced the 2020 Call for Merit Awards for International Students . The scholarship is open to nationals from OECS Member States who are interested in studying a specialisation, masters or doctorate degree; conducting graduate or postdoctoral research; as well as mobility programs of bachelor, postgraduate and medical specialisations.

Applications from citizens of OECS Member States must be completed online through the Academic Cooperation Management System (SIGCA) at the following link: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login.

The deadline for applications is 27 September 2019 at 15:00 hrs. The results will be published on 15 January 2020, through the Embassy of Mexico and also via the AMEXCID website.

Additional information on the Call can be found here.

Please note: Scholarships are available only in the fields of study and at the institutions detailed in this Call. The Embassy will not receive physical documents pertaining to this Call; incomplete applications will not be considered.