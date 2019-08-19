Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Government of Mexico Scholarships open to citizens of OECS Member States

Government of Mexico Scholarships open to citizens of OECS Member States

OECS Media Statement

Monday, August 19, 2019 — The Government of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), has announced the 2020 Call for Merit Awards for International Students. The scholarship is open to nationals from OECS Member States who are interested in studying a specialisation, masters or doctorate degree; conducting graduate or postdoctoral research; as well as mobility programs of bachelor, postgraduate and medical specialisations.

Applications from citizens of OECS Member States must be completed online through the Academic Cooperation Management System (SIGCA) at the following link: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login.

The deadline for applications is 27 September 2019 at 15:00 hrs. The results will be published on 15 January 2020, through the Embassy of Mexico and also via the AMEXCID website.

Additional information on the Call can be found here.  

Please note: Scholarships are available only in the fields of study and at the institutions detailed in this Call. The Embassy will not receive physical documents pertaining to this Call; incomplete applications will not be considered.

 

Education International Relations Youth
Contact us
Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software