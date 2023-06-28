Government of Mexico Scholarships available for OECS Nationals

The Government of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), will be awarding 300 scholarships which will be distributed among the participating countries, including the Eastern Caribbean States. Granting of the Scholarship depends on the budget availability of the Scholarship Program. Registration for the Mexican Government Scholarships of Excellence for International Students is available in the following link: http://bit.ly/1rN8aOO.

The scholarships are offered particularly in the areas of knowledge expressly indicated in the Registration. It should be highlighted that all applications must be submitted electronically via the Academic Cooperation Management System (SIGGA) at: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login. For this purpose, it is necessary that the applicants attach the requested documentation as indicated in the 2023 registration. As such, applications in hard copy will not be accepted. However, if you have any questions feel free to contact Ms. Wendy Brown at +1 (758) 451-4254 ext. 57 or at [email protected]

The SIGCA system will be open for applications from interested parties beginning at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Caribbean time) on May 15 through July 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., 2023. The results will be announced on August 11, 2023.