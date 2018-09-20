Government of Mexico Offers Drawing Contest for Children

The Government of Mexico, through the Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME), has announced the Call for the XXIV Drawing Contest for Children 2020 "Este es mi México." This year's theme is "Alebrijes: Fantastic figures around the world."

The contest is open to children in the OECS region between 6 and 14 years old. The deadline is June 29, 2020.

Due to the current health situation around the world caused by the outbreak and transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and in order to comply with the preventative measures stipulated by the authorities, the IME informs that the participants will be permitted to submit their drawing and registration form digitally, in photography or image format (JPG or PNG), via email to the Embassy of Mexico at mexicanembassy@candw.lc.

In the case that a drawing is selected as a winner or honorable mention, the original drawing will have to be sent or delivered, together with the format of registration, to the Embassy, in order to confirm the prize.

The Embassy considers this Contest as a good opportunity for children to stay creative in these times of precautionary measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

In the event that the preventative measures due to the COVID-19 virus are prolonged, the IME will maintain open the possibility of extending the submission deadline.

Click the link below for more information:

Children's Drawing Contest Information 2020 Updated - Childrens Drawing Contest.pdf - 1 MB