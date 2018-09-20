Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Government of Mexico Offers Drawing Contest for Children

Government of Mexico Offers Drawing Contest for Children

Children in the OECS region invited to participate!

The Government of Mexico, through the Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME), has announced the Call for the XXIV Drawing Contest for Children 2020 "Este es mi México." This year's theme is "Alebrijes: Fantastic figures around the world." 

The contest is open to children in the OECS region between 6 and 14 years old. The deadline is June 29, 2020.

Story image

 

Due to the current health situation around the world caused by the outbreak and transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and in order to comply with the preventative measures stipulated by the authorities, the IME informs that the participants will be permitted to submit their drawing and registration form digitally, in photography or image format (JPG or PNG), via email to the Embassy of Mexico at mexicanembassy@candw.lc.

In the case that a drawing is selected as a winner or honorable mention, the original drawing will have to be sent or delivered, together with the format of registration, to the Embassy, in order to confirm the prize.

The Embassy considers this Contest as a good opportunity for children to stay creative in these times of precautionary measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

In the event that the preventative measures due to the COVID-19 virus are prolonged, the IME will maintain open the possibility of extending the submission deadline.

   

Story image
Story image

Click the link below for more information:

Children's Drawing Contest Information 2020 Updated - Childrens Drawing Contest.pdf - 1 MB

 

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Education International Relations Youth COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software