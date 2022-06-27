Browse categories
Government of Mexico Announces Scholarships for OECS Nationals

Media Release Courtesy The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States

Monday, June 27, 2022 — The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States presents its compliments to the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and has the honour to inform that the Call 2022 of the Mexican Government Scholarships of Excellence for International Students has been published, and is open until July 24th, 2022.

The Government of Mexico, through the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) will be able to award more than 300 scholarships which will be distributed among all the participating countries, including the  Eastern  Caribbean  States:  Antigua and  Barbuda,  Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

It should be noted that all applications must be made electronically at: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login, no later than the 24th of July, 2022. The scholarships are offered particularly in the areas of knowledge expressly indicated in the Call, which include PhD, Master and Specializations degrees, Bachelor and Engineering internships, in diverse areas such as: Sciences, Law, Education, Sports, Architecture, Food, Computing, Software, Nanotechnology, Electronics, Politics, Economy, Tourism, Business, Development, Health, Nursing, Medicine, Nutrition, among many others, along the Mexican territory.

In this connection, the Embassy will appreciate the Commission’s valuable support to disseminate this Call among education institutions and possible interested organizations and individuals, in order to achieve the largest possible number of scholarships among nationals of the Eastern Caribbean States. More information can be found at the following link: https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/acciones-y-programas/becas-para-extranjeros- 29785.

The results will be announced from August 15th, 2022. Online applications that do not meet the requirements established on the Call will not be considered in the selection process.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

