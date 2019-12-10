Browse categories
Government of Ireland Scholarships open to citizens of OECS Member States

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 — The Government of Ireland, through the Irish Government’s Programme for Overseas Development (Irish Aid), has announced the 2020/21 Call for Ireland-SIDS Fellows Programme. The scholarship is open to nationals from select OECS Member States who are interested in Masters level studies relevant to addressing climate change, the blue economy and associated challenges.

The aims of the Programme are to nurture future SIDS leaders, women and men; to develop in-country capacity to address climate change and its associated challenges; and to build positive relationships between Ireland and SIDS. On return home, graduates are expected to bring their acquired skills to contribute to capacity building in their home countries.  It is also envisaged that they will contribute to building enduring positive personal and professional relationships with Ireland, promoting institutional linkages.

The Programme enables early to mid-career professional women and men, with leadership potential, to benefit from a prestigious, world-class, quality education contributing to capacity building. It offers selected students the opportunity to undertake a fully-funded one-year Masters level programme at a higher education institution (HEI) in Ireland. 

The award covers course fees, flights, accommodation and living costs. Eligible Masters level courses in Ireland commence in August or September each year and, depending on the course, will run for between 10 and 16 months. The Programme promotes equal opportunity and welcomes diversity.

Eligible countries in the Caribbean region include Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Cuba, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname.

Applications for the scholarships are now open on the Fellowships website: https://www.irishaidfellowships.ie/strands/ireland-sids-fellows-programme.
 

Applications close on 31 January 2020.
 

Additional information on the Call and the full list of eligible countries can be found here

 

