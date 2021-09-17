Get to Know SDM 2021 Summit Headliner: Jack Canfield

Friday, September 17, 2021 — Months of anticipation and impactful pre-summit events will soon culminate in the 2021 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 22nd - 23rd 2021. Headlined by world-renowned transformational speaker and trainer Jack Canfield, the Summit has already attracted 10,000+ registrants.

If you have not yet registered to attend this highly-anticipated Summit, there is still time! Visit oecssdm.com.

The main motivations of the SDM2021 are nestled in the Agile Manifesto which precludes:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools.

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation.

Collaboration over contract negotiation.

Responding to change over sticking to the plan.

This year’s event places a focus on the actionable opportunities for OECS Citizens to unite and build a more Sustainable Region. Join over 45 Speakers including Dr. Terri -Karelle, Host of Hosts and Human Ethernet; Nigel Salina, Chairman of the Global Business Leadership Forum; Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange; and Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

The OECS Sustainable Development Movement is the largest event of its type in the region, creating a space where over 10,600+ Development Partners, Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

Join the movement to unite the Caribbean.

Dare to take a stand and register at www.oecssdm.com.

