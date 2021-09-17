Browse categories
Get to Know SDM 2021 Summit Headliner: Jack Canfield

Friday, September 17, 2021 — Months of anticipation and impactful pre-summit events will soon culminate in the 2021 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 22nd - 23rd 2021. Headlined by world-renowned transformational speaker and trainer Jack Canfield, the Summit has already attracted 10,000+ registrants.

The main motivations of the SDM2021 are nestled in the Agile Manifesto which precludes:

  • Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools.
  • Action and impact over comprehensive documentation.
  • Collaboration over contract negotiation.
  • Responding to change over sticking to the plan.

This year’s event places a focus on the actionable opportunities for OECS Citizens to unite and build a more Sustainable Region. Join over 45 Speakers including Dr. Terri -Karelle, Host of Hosts and Human Ethernet; Nigel Salina, Chairman of the Global Business Leadership Forum; Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange; and Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency. 

 

The OECS Sustainable Development Movement is the largest event of its type in the region, creating a space where over 10,600+ Development Partners, Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

OFFICIAL SPONSORS:

CONTACT US:  

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

