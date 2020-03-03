Four OECS Islands Highlighted in NYT Feature Article
Grenada, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia showcased as ‘Caribbean Islands Where You Can Go Beyond the Beach’
A recent New York Times (NYT) feature article highlights ‘5 Caribbean Islands Where You Can Go Beyond the Beach’ to explore and discover much more than the sea, sun and sand experience.
Of the 5 Caribbean islands featured, 4 are territories of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).
Featured islands include:
Grenada: Highlighted for its organic cocoa and world-class chocolate
Martinique: Highlighted for the island’s tributes to Slave History
St. Kitts and Nevis: Highlighted for its Colonial History
Saint Lucia: Highlighted for its natural wonders and hiking
The fifth island featured in the article was Puerto Rico, highlighted for its lush tropical rainforest.
Read the complete article here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/03/travel/caribbean-islands-stlucia-puerto-rico-martinique-nevis-grenada.html