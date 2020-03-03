Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Four OECS Islands Highlighted in NYT Feature Article

Four OECS Islands Highlighted in NYT Feature Article

Grenada, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia showcased as ‘Caribbean Islands Where You Can Go Beyond the Beach’

A recent New York Times (NYT) feature article highlights ‘5 Caribbean Islands Where You Can Go Beyond the Beach’ to explore and discover much more than the sea, sun and sand experience.

Of the 5 Caribbean islands featured, 4 are territories of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Featured islands include:

Grenada: Highlighted for its organic cocoa and world-class chocolate

Grenada Chocolate Festival
Grenada Chocolate Festival

Martinique: Highlighted for the island’s tributes to Slave History

Cap 110 Memoire and Fraternité
Cap 110 Memoire and Fraternité

St. Kitts and Nevis: Highlighted for its Colonial History

Alexander Hamilton Museum
Alexander Hamilton Museum

Saint Lucia: Highlighted for its natural wonders and hiking

Saint Lucia's Piton Mountains
Saint Lucia's Piton Mountains

The fifth island featured in the article was Puerto Rico, highlighted for its lush tropical rainforest.

 

Story image

 

Read the complete article here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/03/travel/caribbean-islands-stlucia-puerto-rico-martinique-nevis-grenada.html

   

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Tourism
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software