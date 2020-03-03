Four OECS Islands Highlighted in NYT Feature Article

A recent New York Times (NYT) feature article highlights ‘5 Caribbean Islands Where You Can Go Beyond the Beach’ to explore and discover much more than the sea, sun and sand experience.

Of the 5 Caribbean islands featured, 4 are territories of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Featured islands include:

Grenada: Highlighted for its organic cocoa and world-class chocolate

Grenada Chocolate Festival

Martinique: Highlighted for the island’s tributes to Slave History

Cap 110 Memoire and Fraternité

St. Kitts and Nevis: Highlighted for its Colonial History

Alexander Hamilton Museum

Saint Lucia: Highlighted for its natural wonders and hiking

Saint Lucia's Piton Mountains

The fifth island featured in the article was Puerto Rico, highlighted for its lush tropical rainforest.