Food For Thought: The UWI/SRC Launches Food Security Policy Brief Series

The series aims to sensitise readers to the region's food security challenges and to propose practical recommendations

Recognising that food security is fundamental to human existence and sustainable development, the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy & Services (SRC) of The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus has launched a Food Security Policy Brief series entitled 'Food For Thought'.

The series, written by SRC Trade Researcher Ms. Chelceé Brathwaite, aims to sensitise readers to CARICOM’s food security challenges and to propose practical recommendations capable of improving the situation, bearing in mind the overarching United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It is hoped that this series sparks innovative thinking, impactful dialogue, and targeted action capable of transforming the way food security is approached and ensuring that no one is left behind.