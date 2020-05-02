Browse categories
Financial Prudence in light of the Economic Trajectory

COVID-19 Update by ECCB Governor, Timothy N. J. Antoine

Saturday, May 2, 2020 — As a part of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis' Daily COVID-19 Briefing today, 2 May, the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, provided an update on the economic impact of COVID-19 on the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union.

View video of the complete address below:

ECCB COVID-19
Contact us
Elizabeth Wayland Senior Corporate Relations Officer, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

