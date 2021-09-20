Farmers and Fishers in SVG Mobilized for Vaccination

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour will this week launch a national drive to encourage all stakeholders in the agriculture and fisheries sectors to participate in the national vaccination campaign advanced by the Ministry of Health.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, SVG's Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries noted that

"our workforce of farmers and fishers, if overrun by covid-19, may well be the greatest threat to food sovereignty and security in the history of our country."

The Minister further encouraged all farmers and fishers to "report to national duty" by ensuring that, as vital development partners, they use every opportunity to be vaccinated soonest. The drive from the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to include a heavy presence in many rural farming and fishing communities. At these sessions, information concerning vaccination will be provided.

Further, access to medical practitioners will be provided to stakeholders who may wish to do a private consultation prior to taking the vaccine. The initiative will be supported by local clinics which are equipped to administer vaccines to Vincentians.

This exercise by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, comes at a time when the island is witnessing a significant daily increase in the number of covid-19 positive cases.