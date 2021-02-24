Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Farewell Ceremony for Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia and the OECS

Farewell Ceremony for Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia and the OECS

Media Invitation

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 — Recognising the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Cuba and Member States of the Eastern Caribbean and in particular, the organisation of Medical Brigades at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OECS Commission will convene a virtual farewell ceremony for the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Lucia and the OECS.

The Office of the Director General at the OECS Commission would like to invite you to be part of this ceremony. 

Topic: Farewell Ceremony - H. E. Alejandro Simancas Marin

When: Feb 25, 2021 02:00 PM La Paz

Register in advance for this webinar: http://bit.ly/OECSVirtualFarewellCeremony

International Relations
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.