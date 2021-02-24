Farewell Ceremony for Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia and the OECS
Media Invitation
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 — Recognising the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Cuba and Member States of the Eastern Caribbean and in particular, the organisation of Medical Brigades at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OECS Commission will convene a virtual farewell ceremony for the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Lucia and the OECS.
The Office of the Director General at the OECS Commission would like to invite you to be part of this ceremony.
Topic: Farewell Ceremony - H. E. Alejandro Simancas Marin
When: Feb 25, 2021 02:00 PM La Paz
Register in advance for this webinar: http://bit.ly/OECSVirtualFarewellCeremony