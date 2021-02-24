Farewell Ceremony for Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia and the OECS

Media Invitation

Recognising the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Cuba and Member States of the Eastern Caribbean and in particular, the organisation of Medical Brigades at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OECS Commission will convene a virtual farewell ceremony for the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Lucia and the OECS.

The Office of the Director General at the OECS Commission would like to invite you to be part of this ceremony.