Exploring Our Oceans Virtually

Media Release

Monday, September 13, 2021 — Students, decision makers, and citizens of the OECS will soon be able explore our oceans virtually.

As part of the Knowledge Services subcomponent of the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), Virtual Reality (VR) educational content on ocean matters is being prepared for key target audiences across the OECS.

The 360-degree applications provide virtual reality experiences that capture the beauties and wonders of life below water, as well as the issues that threaten and impact our oceans. Each VR application is under five minutes in duration, and presents an immersive experience of the ocean environment and highlights issues that affect this environment, such as pollution.

The applications target various audiences, including children, decision makers and the public in general. The children’s version focuses on enjoyment, connection, and plastic pollution education. The VR application for decision makers focuses on the impacts of policy decisions on marine life and targets tourism, fisheries, and other blue economy sectors. The version for the general audience informs on the importance of coral reef ecosystems and land-sea connections. 

These VR applications which are at an advanced stage of production, are expected to be launched at the Blue Economy Roundtable scheduled for September 21, 2021. (https://oecssdm.com/blue-economy)

It is hoped that the VR applications, which are highly interactive and immersive, will generate renewed interest in our marine environment, and the need to use this vast resource sustainably, to continue to support livelihoods and contribute to economies, for the benefit of both current and future generations.  

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
Contact us
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Project Manager, Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme
David Robin Oceans Governance & Fisheries Coordinator
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

